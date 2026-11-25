Twelve private hospitals in Negros Occidental have joined the No Balance Billing (NBB) program of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

PhilHealth said representatives of the 12 hospitals signed at the Riverside Medical Center in Bacolod a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Tuesday, November 24, to be included among the private health facilities that implement NBB.

These hospitals are Riverside Medical Center, Inc.; Adventist Medical Center-Bacolod, Inc.; Bacolod Queen of Mercy Hospital; Dr. Gumersindo Garcia Sr. Memorial Hospital; Hinigaran Doctors Hospital, Inc.; Holy Mother of Mercy Hospital Kabankalan; Holy Mother of Mercy Hospital Hinigaran; Lopez District Farmers Hospital, Inc.; Metro Bacolod Hospital and Medical Center; Northland Hospital; South Bacolod General Hospital and Medical Center, Inc.; and The Doctors' Hospital.

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Under the NBB, the state insurer explained that PhilHealth members and their dependents don’t have to pay for basic or ward accommodation in public hospitals.

Also under the program, private hospitals allot 10 percent of their basic or ward accommodations for PhilHealth members and their dependants.

The state insurer said that the NBB is part of the Unified National Agenda for Health (UNA) of the Department of Health (DOH) and PhilHealth.