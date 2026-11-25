Authorities warn of sudden steam-driven explosions and hazardous gas emissions.

BATANGAS — Volcanic earthquakes at Taal Volcano increased to seven from four the previous day, according to the 25 November monitoring advisory of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) CALABARZON, citing data from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

Despite the increase in seismic activity, Taal remains under Alert Level 1, indicating low-level volcanic unrest.

The volcano generated a 600-meter-high steam plume that drifted southwest, while sulfur dioxide emissions were measured at 314 metric tons per day on 23 November.

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Monitoring also indicated short-term inflation of Taal Volcano Island, reflecting continued ground deformation.

Authorities reiterated restrictions on entry into Taal Volcano Island, particularly the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, as well as occupancy and boating on Taal Lake.

Aircraft are also prohibited from flying close to the volcano.

Authorities warned of possible sudden steam-driven or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and potentially lethal concentrations of volcanic gases.