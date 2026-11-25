Two-day activity aims to streamline licensing and registration services for qualified applicants.

The Cavite Police Provincial Office releases an infographic outlining its firearms licensing process ahead of the scheduled two-day caravan in Imus City.

IMUS CITY, Cavite — The Cavite Police Provincial Office (CPPO), in coordination with the Regional Civil Security Unit 4A (RCSU 4A), will hold a two-day firearms licensing and registration caravan on Nov. 28 and 29 at Camp Brig. Gen. Pantaleon Garcia in Imus City.

The caravan aims to improve public access to licensing services and streamline the processing of applications for qualified individuals.

Services will cover applications for the License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) and firearms registration.