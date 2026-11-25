Cavite police to hold firearms licensing caravan
Two-day activity aims to streamline licensing and registration services for qualified applicants.
IMUS CITY, Cavite — The Cavite Police Provincial Office (CPPO), in coordination with the Regional Civil Security Unit 4A (RCSU 4A), will hold a two-day firearms licensing and registration caravan on Nov. 28 and 29 at Camp Brig. Gen. Pantaleon Garcia in Imus City.
The caravan aims to improve public access to licensing services and streamline the processing of applications for qualified individuals.
Services will cover applications for the License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) and firearms registration.
The CPPO said the one-stop shop seeks to simplify the application process while promoting compliance with firearms regulations and responsible gun ownership.