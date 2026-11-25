Six fishermen who voluntarily turned over suspected cocaine valued at more than P159 million each received a P50,000 reward from Cagayan Governor Edgar Aglipay.

The Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) recognized the fishermen during a joint meeting with the Provincial Drug Abuse Council and the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, led by Aglipay.

The suspected cocaine was recovered from waters under Aparri’s jurisdiction. Aglipay personally presented the checks and thanked the fishermen for reporting the contraband.

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Aparri Police Station, led by PMAJ Vilmore D. Mallillin, and Calayan Police Station, led by PCPT Jessie P. Alonzo, also received P50,000 each for their prompt response in the coastal areas where the contraband was recovered.