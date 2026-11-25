Laguna, Cavite and Batangas collectively contributed approximately 11.8 percent of the Philippine economy in 2025.

Three provinces in CALABARZON generated a combined economic output of approximately P2.73 trillion in 2025, highlighting the concentration of economic activity in the region.

An analysis of figures released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on 24 November 2026 showed that Laguna, Cavite and Batangas occupied the top three positions among the country's largest provincial economies.

Laguna led with a gross domestic product (GDP) of P1.14 trillion, followed by Cavite at P875.67 billion and Batangas at P713.22 billion.

Also read ₱15.9M worth of suspected illicit cigarettes found in abandoned Pangasinan boat

Based on their reported shares, Laguna accounted for 4.9 percent of national GDP, Cavite contributed 3.8 percent and Batangas contributed 3.1 percent, bringing their combined contribution to approximately 11.8 percent.

Rizal also ranked eighth nationwide, with an economic output of P402.05 billion, placing four CALABARZON provinces among the country's 10 largest provincial economies.

Collectively, the 10 largest provincial economies accounted for 25.7 percent of national GDP.

Based on their reported GDP shares, Laguna, Cavite and Batangas accounted for approximately 46 percent of the combined economic output of the country's 10 largest provincial economies.

The PSA estimated the total economic output of all 82 provinces at P12.98 trillion, representing 55.9 percent of the national economy.

Also read 12 Negros Occidental hospitals join PhilHealth’s zero-billing program

The concentration of economic activity in CALABARZON provides a basis for assessing infrastructure requirements, investment distribution and employment opportunities.

However, the size of these economies does not necessarily reflect individual household incomes or the distribution of economic gains among residents.