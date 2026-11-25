BAGUIO CITY— SM City Baguio has planted and donated 596,055 trees as of June 2026 through its environmental initiatives and partnerships with local organizations, according to the mall management.

Rather than focusing solely on single-day planting events, the company and its partner groups are prioritizing long-term maintenance and monitoring to ensure the young trees survive.

Recent efforts include support for the annual "Broadcastreeing" event organized by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) at Tam-awan Village. Similar multi-group planting initiatives have been held over the years at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) and the Busol Watershed, bringing together local media, community organizations, and government agencies.

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Mall Manager Architect Jerico Bernardo said that organizing a planting day is only the initial phase of the process, noting that post-planting maintenance determines whether the efforts succeed.

"The responsibility continues after planting day. Clearing weeds, protecting the young trees, and checking their condition are essential to helping them survive," Bernardo said. "That is why coordination with the partners caring for the site is just as important as the planting itself. Our goal is to help grow healthy trees that will benefit Baguio for years to come."

To support these projects before planting begins, SM City Baguio operates an on-site nursery where seedlings are cultivated until they are mature enough for transfer. These saplings are supplied to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and other local partner organizations for their own reforestation activities.

The trees undergo a standard three-year monitoring program. During this period, partner organizations track the condition of the saplings, clear surrounding weeds, and protect the sites from damage.