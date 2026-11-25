The Vatican has elevated the Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Namacpacan in the Diocese of San Fernando de La Union to a minor basilica.

The diocese announced the recognition this week following its petition to the Vatican.

“As the Shrine of the Patroness of the Diocese of San Fernando de La Union, may this Minor Basilica continue to be a spiritual home for the faithful and a center of communion with the Universal Church,” stated the diocese.

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“May the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Lady of Namacpacan, lead all who come to this holy place ever closer to her Son, Jesus Christ,” it added.

The petition was approved by the Vatican's Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments under the authority of Pope Leo XIV.

The elevation comes as the shrine celebrates the 67th anniversary of the pontifical coronation of Our Lady of Namacpacan this month.

“For generations, her maternal presence has remained a source of faith, hope, and consolation to the faithful,” stated the diocese.

The shrine becomes the second minor basilica in the diocese, following the Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Charity in Agoo.

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According to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, the church traces its roots to 1690, when Namacpacan was established as a town and parish under the patronage of St. Catherine of Alexandria.

The shrine was transferred from Darigayos to its present location in 1741.