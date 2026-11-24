BAGUIO CITY — City government employees with disabilities may soon enjoy free Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) coverage following the approval of a proposed ordinance on second reading by the Baguio City Council.

Proposed Ordinance No. 0289-26 seeks to exempt qualified persons with disabilities (PWDs) employed by the city government from paying their personal PhilHealth premium contributions.

The proposed benefit would cover all eligible PWD personnel regardless of employment status, including contractual, casual and job-order workers.

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Under the measure, the city government would shoulder the full cost of PhilHealth premiums for qualified employees, including the standard employee share.

The ordinance aims to ensure comprehensive health insurance coverage for these workers without reducing or affecting their existing health, medical and welfare benefits.

To implement the program, the Human Resource Management Office and the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) would jointly review and update employee records to identify eligible beneficiaries.