Lacson also flagged the continued dumping in the area despite orders to stop reclamation activities, saying a local government dump truck was seen unloading waste during an inspection.

“Dumping garbage into the Taguig portion of Laguna Lake is already very wrong,” he stressed.

The senator said the local government has a responsibility to comply with government orders, adding that the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) has already taken action on the matter.

He also questioned Taguig City’s earlier denial of involvement, after the local government said the area was being claimed by private individuals and a neighborhood association.

“If they’re saying a private entity is behind it, then there’s even more reason to go after them because government resources are being used for the dumping,” Lacson said.

He added that the PRA should address the reclamation issue, while the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and Laguna Lake Development Authority should handle environmental concerns.