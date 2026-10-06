Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said the Office of the Ombudsman is close to completing its fact-finding investigation into the alleged illegal reclamation activities along Laguna Lake in Taguig City, with the probe expected to proceed to preliminary investigation.
“The Ombudsman is almost done with its fact-finding investigation and is moving toward the preliminary investigation,” Lacson said in a radio interview.
Lacson also flagged the continued dumping in the area despite orders to stop reclamation activities, saying a local government dump truck was seen unloading waste during an inspection.
“Dumping garbage into the Taguig portion of Laguna Lake is already very wrong,” he stressed.
The senator said the local government has a responsibility to comply with government orders, adding that the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) has already taken action on the matter.
He also questioned Taguig City’s earlier denial of involvement, after the local government said the area was being claimed by private individuals and a neighborhood association.
“If they’re saying a private entity is behind it, then there’s even more reason to go after them because government resources are being used for the dumping,” Lacson said.
He added that the PRA should address the reclamation issue, while the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and Laguna Lake Development Authority should handle environmental concerns.
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