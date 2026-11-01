Higher transport costs hit Filipinos traveling home for Undas

Philippine Airlines has issued essential travel reminders for passengers, particularly those traveling during the Undas season.

Filipinos traveling to their provinces for Undas will have to spend more on transportation as fuel surcharges and fare adjustments add to travel costs across all modes of transportation ahead of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

For air travel, the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) set domestic fuel surcharges at Level 16 from 16 to 31 October, allowing airlines to impose charges ranging from P525 to P1,535 per passenger for a one-way flight, depending on the route.

Based on Philippine Airlines’ published rates, a family of four flying one-way from Manila to Davao could pay P5,724 in fuel surcharges alone, excluding base fares, taxes and other charges.

Sea travel costs may also increase after the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) raised the maximum allowable adjustment for domestic passenger fares and cargo rates from 10 percent to 15 percent, effective 19 October, under Advisory No. 2026-61.

However, the adjustment is not automatic and remains subject to shipping operators’ compliance with regulatory requirements.

Meanwhile, provincial bus passengers are also facing higher fares following adjustments implemented on 28 September.