CPALE posts 37.11% passing rate; Kingfisher leads top-performing schools

The October 2026 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination (CPALE) recorded a national passing rate of 37.11 percent, with 3,988 out of 10,746 examinees passing, according to results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Tuesday, 3 November.

The latest figure marked an improvement from the 30.83-percent passing rate in May 2026 and 34.02 percent in October 2025.

Kingfisher School of Business and Finance emerged as the top-performing school after all 55 of its examinees passed, achieving a 100-percent passing rate.

The school also produced the examination's topnotcher, Tyron Jones Timoteo Acuña, who obtained a rating of 92 percent.

Meanwhile, the University of Santo Tomas ranked second among top-performing schools with an 88.89-percent passing rate, followed by Pampanga State University with 80.58 percent.

The examinations were conducted from 24 to 26 October across 18 testing centers nationwide.