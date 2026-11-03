CPALE posts 37.11% passing rate; Kingfisher leads top-performing schools
The October 2026 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination (CPALE) recorded a national passing rate of 37.11 percent, with 3,988 out of 10,746 examinees passing, according to results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Tuesday, 3 November.
The latest figure marked an improvement from the 30.83-percent passing rate in May 2026 and 34.02 percent in October 2025.
Kingfisher School of Business and Finance emerged as the top-performing school after all 55 of its examinees passed, achieving a 100-percent passing rate.
The school also produced the examination's topnotcher, Tyron Jones Timoteo Acuña, who obtained a rating of 92 percent.
Meanwhile, the University of Santo Tomas ranked second among top-performing schools with an 88.89-percent passing rate, followed by Pampanga State University with 80.58 percent.
The examinations were conducted from 24 to 26 October across 18 testing centers nationwide.
The PRC also announced that the results of three examinees were withheld pending the final determination of their liabilities under licensure examination rules.