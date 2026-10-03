Lacson said he had proposed the multi-agency approach during an earlier meeting at his Senate office to consolidate the agencies’ efforts in investigating the disputed area.

“Mag-tulong-tulong tayo to get to the bottom of this issue,” he said.

The call came a day after Lacson released a video of a joint inspection at the Taguig Lakeshore area by representatives of the Ombudsman, PRA, LRA and DPWH. The footage showed inspectors in an area where, according to Lacson, the dumping of garbage and filling materials was continuing.

The Ombudsman has been conducting a fact-finding investigation into reclamation activities along the Taguig portion of Laguna Lake. Lacson said in September that the agency had issued subpoenas to the LRA, Taguig Registry of Deeds, DPWH and PRA in connection with the inquiry.

The LRA is separately examining the origin and history of land titles covering about 38.83 hectares of areas that Lacson has alleged were illegally reclaimed.

Lacson has also cited PRA data placing the area covered with soil on the Taguig side at about 170 hectares, an estimate that forms part of his broader allegations concerning unauthorized encroachment into the lake.

He said the continued activity was an indication that “somebody feels he is above the law.”

Lacson said the inspection team, composed largely of lawyers and engineers, sought police assistance for security while the alleged dumping continued.

Taguig disputes reclamation claim

Meanwhile, the Taguig City government rejected Lacson’s characterization of the area shown in the video, saying the footage did not show land currently possessed or being used by the city.

In a statement Saturday, the city said the parcel shown in the video was being claimed by several private individuals and a neighborhood association.

“The City of Taguig did not issue any permit or authority in favor of any of the alleged private owners,” the city said.

Taguig accused Lacson of presenting a “misleading narrative” by pairing the video with conclusions about “illegal reclamation” and “impunity.”