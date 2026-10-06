“Pero ang objective po natin ay itaas po ng 95,” Mercado said in a radio interview.

Mercado urged parents to have their children vaccinated and warned against misinformation about vaccine safety.

“Ito pong ating mga bakuna po ay safe,” he said.

“Dumaan po ‘yan sa masusing pag-aaral at dumaan po ng evaluation bago po natin hinayaang ibigay sa ating mga bata,” he added.

Mercado said vaccinated children are less likely to develop diseases such as measles and pneumonia.

“So eto po ay pwede maiwasan,” he said.

The DOH chief said he has also directed health personnel to conduct house-to-house visits, with the help of local government units, to encourage families to have their children vaccinated.