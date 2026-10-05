Supreme Court officials presented updates on the Judiciary’s digitalization initiatives and discussed technologies that could help protect judicial information systems and improve digital services.

Fortinet representatives briefed the delegation on developments in network security, threat intelligence, cloud security, centralized security management and AI-enabled cybersecurity tools.

The delegation was also briefed on so-called quantum-ready strategies designed to address emerging cyber threats.

Joining Gesmundo were Associate Justices Jose Midas Marquez and Raul Villanueva, Deputy Clerk of Court and Chief Technology Officer Jed Sherwin Uy, Deputy Judicial Staff Head Antonio Ceasar Manila and other court officials.

The group also toured Fortinet’s Executive Briefing Center and held technical discussions with cybersecurity specialists.

The Supreme Court said the visit would contribute to its continuing assessment of emerging technologies for securing court systems and supporting digital judicial services.