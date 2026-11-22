Department of Justice (DOJ) Undersecretary Margarita “Marge” Gutierrez has completed the Senior Executive Fellows Program at Harvard Kennedy School, describing the achievement as both a professional milestone and a fulfillment of her late father's wish.

Gutierrez spent four weeks at the executive education program, which brought together global leaders from various sectors to exchange insights, develop leadership strategies and address complex governance challenges.

She said taking a month away from her responsibilities at the DOJ was a difficult decision, but her father's wish for her to attend the program ultimately convinced her to pursue the opportunity.

“When I first had the opportunity to attend the Senior Executive Fellows Program at Harvard Kennedy School, I wasn’t sure if I could afford to be away from work for an entire month. There were responsibilities waiting for me back home, and always something that needed my attention,” Gutierrez said.

“But I also knew this was an opportunity my father wanted me to have. So, I took that leap.”

Reflecting on the experience, Gutierrez said the program offered lessons beyond classroom discussions, allowing her to gain new perspectives on leadership and engage with people from different backgrounds.

“Beyond the classrooms, lectures, and discussions, I gained new perspectives on leadership, met people from different walks of life, and was reminded that there is always more to learn, no matter how much experience we have,” she said.

She emphasized that effective leadership requires empathy, adaptability and integrity, particularly among public officials entrusted with serving communities.

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“Leadership is not just about making decisions or finding solutions. It is about listening, understanding the people we serve, being open to change, and staying true to the values that guide us,” Gutierrez said.

The DOJ official said she intends to apply the lessons and perspectives gained from the program to strengthen public institutions and improve government service delivery.

Beyond its professional value, Gutierrez described completing the program as a deeply personal achievement and an opportunity to fulfill a promise to her late father.

“Perhaps the most meaningful part of this journey is knowing that I finally got to fulfill a promise to my father. I wish he were here to see it, but I hope he knows how grateful I am that he made this possible,” she said.

Gutierrez said she returned to the Philippines with new knowledge, professional connections and a renewed commitment to public service.

“I return home with a notebook full of lessons, friendships, and a renewed sense of purpose,” she said.