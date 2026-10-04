CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag has suspended classes in all public and private schools at all levels on 5 October in observance of World Teachers’ Day.
Caluag said the suspension is intended to give teachers a break from their regular duties and allow them to spend time with their families or participate in activities held in their honor.
Republic Act No. 10743 designates 5 October of every year as National Teachers’ Day in the Philippines, recognizing the role of educators in national development.
Caluag said schools may still hold scheduled commemorative activities for the occasion.
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