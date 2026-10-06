CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — After placing First Runner-Up last year, the city has risen to the top, officially clinching the title of Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2026 at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

San Fernando outpaced renowned cultural destinations including Beijing, Delhi, Hue, Kyoto, and Seoul to secure the honor.

In advancing the nomination, the Department of Tourism Region III (DOT‑III) cited the city’s distinct heritage and vibrant traditions — noting San Fernando as the Christmas Capital of the Philippines, renowned worldwide for its Giant Lantern Festival each December.