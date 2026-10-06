CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — After placing First Runner-Up last year, the city has risen to the top, officially clinching the title of Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2026 at the prestigious World Travel Awards.
San Fernando outpaced renowned cultural destinations including Beijing, Delhi, Hue, Kyoto, and Seoul to secure the honor.
In advancing the nomination, the Department of Tourism Region III (DOT‑III) cited the city’s distinct heritage and vibrant traditions — noting San Fernando as the Christmas Capital of the Philippines, renowned worldwide for its Giant Lantern Festival each December.
Beyond the iconic lanterns, DOT‑III highlighted beautifully preserved ancestral homes, historic streets, authentic Kapampangan cuisine, and the timeless appeal of kalesa rides as key attractions.
During the flag‑raising ceremony on October 5, the city government led by Mayor Vilma B. Caluag celebrated the milestone. Other city officials and representatives from DOT‑III joined the recognition event at Heroes Hall.
“This recognition belongs to every Fernandino,” Mayor Caluag said. “It reflects the shared work of the local government, the Department of Tourism, and all our tourism partners — together, we have brought our heritage and our stories to the world.”
The recognition follows coordinated efforts between the city government, DOT‑III, and local tourism stakeholders to promote and share the Philippines’ cultural heritage.
Founded in 1993, the World Travel Awards is a leading global body recognizing excellence across the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.
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