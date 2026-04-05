Devotees brave heat for Good Friday crucifixions

In Barangay San Pedro Cutud, 65-year-old Enaje — widely known as Pampanga’s iconic “Kristo” — submitted once again to the centuries-old ritual, allowing himself to be nailed to a wooden cross in an act of deep faith.

Speaking before the event, Enaje reflected on the evolution of his devotion. “Nowadays, I do not ask for anything anymore. God has given everything. This is simply a prayer and offering,” he said, adding that he prayed for peace and an end to conflicts, particularly the war in the Middle East.

On whether he will continue next year, Enaje remained contemplative. “It’s up to God’s will,” he said, leaving the decision to faith.

Voices of faith

Enaje was joined by other penitents: Wilfredo Salvador in Barangay San Juan, marking his 18th year, and Fernando Mamangun in Barangay Sta. Lucia. Salvador shared that his annual penance began as thanksgiving after recovering from a three-year illness. Mamangun carried on the tradition started by his father, who became paralyzed, and expressed gratitude for how his faith helped protect his own child from serious illness.

Crowds brave heat and high costs

Organizers were taken aback by the massive turnout, despite high fuel prices and economic challenges. While authorities initially estimated 10,000 to 12,000 visitors, the area was packed with thousands more, all eager to witness the solemn yet dramatic rites.

The extreme heat took its toll, with several attendees fainting and quickly attended to by medical teams stationed on-site. Meanwhile, local vendors saw a boost in sales as crowds purchased meals and refreshments, while Good Samaritans handed out free water to keep spectators and participants hydrated.

Ensuring safety and order

Preparations for Maleldo 2026 were led by Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag, honorary chairperson of the celebration, ensuring the event ran smoothly amid the massive crowd. Over 500 personnel from police, health, and disaster response units were deployed across key areas.

Executive Committee Chairperson Ricardo “Jun” Pineda, Jr. assured the public that the local government provided full support, from security to medical assistance, to make this year’s observance both peaceful and meaningful, preserving one of Pampanga’s most cherished Holy Week traditions.