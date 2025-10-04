How mentorship and support draw teachers back to the Philippines' Last mile schools

Finding himself teaching in his former classrooms, he credits two people for sparking his interest in education: Teacher Eunice Elep who taught him English, and Teacher Michelle Orsolino, who taught him Science and honed his communication skills. He remembered how they instilled confidence and challenged him to become the best student he could be, encouraging him to join storytelling competitions and besting other students in science quiz bees. “Tumatak sa isip ko ang sabi nila na mag-aral kami nang mabuti para maging maayos ang aming buhay at makawala sa kahirapan,” he recalled.

Inspired, he left the island to pursue a degree in education on the mainland. Seeing a computer for the very first time was a realization of how lacking the learning experience was on his island, affirming his decision to go back and serve as an educator.

“Na-realize ko po na kahit sino ay may kakayahang maging guro, pero hindi lahat ay kayang maging guro sa island schools. Maraming kakulangan sa facilities at mahirap ang pagtawid, pero matututo ka na pagbutihin at mahalin ang trabaho mo dahil makikita mo ang tiyaga ng mga mag-aaral mo (I realized that anyone can be a teacher, but not everyone can be a teacher in island schools. There are many shortcomings in the facilities and crossing to the island is difficult, but you learn to do your best and love your work because you see the perseverance of your students),” Jonel, fondly called by his students as Sir Jones, said.

“Masaya po sa pakiramdam kapag ‘yung mga students ko noon ay nagme-message sa akin na Sir, I’m taking education po, lalo ‘pag English Major and sinabing na-inspire sila sa akin (It feels wonderful when my former students message me saying, “Sir, I’m taking up Education,” especially when they add that they’re majoring in English and that they were inspired by me).”

Re-energizing education for a brighter future

Bridging gaps in last mile schools, OMF, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco), brought solar technology to these remote communities through its School Electrification Program (SEP). Providing an alternative energy source, the electricity brings light, ventilates classrooms, charges teachers’ laptops for continuous access to the learning equipment, powers their television sets so students have access to digital and visual materials, and allows them to print learning materials in school so teachers like Analyn and Jonel find support so they can continue to maximize their teaching potential and focus on inspiring their students.

Light has come to Eugenia M. Quintela Memorial High School, where the teaching and learning experiences are enhanced with the use of equipment powered by solar energy.

Jonel experienced firsthand the difficulties studying without electricity, and he can only marvel at the change light has brought to their island: “Namulatan kong mag-aral nang tukarol o gasera (kerosene lamp) lang ang gamit kapag gumagawa ng assignment. Ngayon, mas maliwanag na ang bukas ng aming mga estudyante. Hindi lang po ang mga classroom namin ang lumiliwanag, ganun din po ang future ng aming mga mag-aaral (I grew up studying by the light of a tukarol or kerosene lamp whenever I did my assignments. Now, the future of our students is brighter. It’s not only our classrooms that are illuminated, but also the future of our learners),” he shared.

Gone are the days when teachers were the only source of information; students and teachers can now use gadgets to supplement their learnings. “Ngayon, ang mga estudyante may awareness na malayo pa ang mararating nila dahil nagkaroon na sila ng mas malawak na perspective dahil sa edukasyon. Ang iba sa kanila nangangarap na ngayon maging engineer, pilot, o pati flight attendant (Now, the students are aware that they can go far in life because education has given them a broader perspective. Some of them now dream of becoming engineers, pilots, or even flight attendants).”

With various resources powered by solar, teachers like Analyn can now perform their duties more efficiently and effectively, directly enhancing the learning experience.

Analyn, who for years lamented the scarcity of resources in their school, is now hopeful that her students will be more excited to attend classes where multimedia equipment is used, and that teachers can provide better learning materials thanks to electricity and technology.

With these opportunities given to the Palaw’an children, Analyn is also hopeful that the parents would be encouraged to invest in their children’s education beyond elementary school. “Sana’y maging hamon ito sa mga magulang na makita ang ganda ng mundong naghihintay sa kanila dala ng maayos at may de kalidad na edukasyon, na ang biyayang iyon ay mapatapos nila ang kanilang anak na magiging daan para makahanap ng marangal na trabaho na maaaring magpabago sa takbo ng kanilang pamumuhay (I hope this serves as a challenge to parents — to see the beauty of the world that awaits their children through proper and quality education. That blessing is the opportunity to help their children finish their studies, which can lead to decent jobs and ultimately change the course of their lives).”

Light that sustains comes in different forms: from the sun that powers schools, to the inspiration given by teachers who change lives with their kind and encouraging words. For dedicated teachers like Jonel and Analyn, the sparks of hope are enough to sustain their hearts for their students and their community. More than just a profession, teaching is truly a calling.

“Ang inspirasyon na nakuha ko noon kay Ma’am Lorenzo, at ang mga tulong na pinaabot sa aming munting paaralan, lahat ng ito ay nakatulong para maging mas epektibo akong guro para sa susunod na henerasyon. Taos puso akong nagpapasalamat sa inyong pagmamalasakit at inspirasyon sa guro na tulad ko (The inspiration I once received from Ma’am Lorenzo, along with the support extended to our small school, has helped me become a more effective teacher for the next generation. I am deeply grateful for your compassion and the inspiration you have given to teachers like me),” a grateful Analyn shared.