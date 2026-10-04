“Kung talagang sinsero ang gobyerno na kilalanin ang mga guro at ipagdiwang nang makabuluhan ang World Teachers’ Day, dapat ideklarang special non-working holiday ang October 5,” Beleno said.

He said the proposed holiday would allow teachers to rest, spend time with their families or colleagues and enjoy the recognition intended for them without having to balance celebrations with their regular school duties.

Meanwhile, TDC National Chairperson Benjo G. Basas said recognition of teachers should be accompanied by concrete government action on their compensation, working conditions and welfare.

Basas said the government should also provide adequate funding for public schools and address teachers’ workplace concerns.

“Kailangan nang tugunan ang ₱15,000 across-the-board salary increase, hybrid career progression, proteksiyon sa mga guro at maayos na kalagayan sa trabaho, ganap na pagpapatupad sa Magna Carta for Public School Teachers at paglalaan ng sapat na budget para sa pangangailangan ng mga paaralan,” he said.