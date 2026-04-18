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Nearly 60, philanthropist to represent Pampanga in Mrs. Universe Phl

PAMPANGA'S PRIDE! Fatima Figueroa Alvarez, official candidate of Pampanga for Mrs. Universe Philippines 2026, is ready to showcase beauty, brains, and purpose for the province!
PAMPANGA'S PRIDE! Fatima Figueroa Alvarez, official candidate of Pampanga for Mrs. Universe Philippines 2026, is ready to showcase beauty, brains, and purpose for the province!Pampanga PIO
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CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga –-- Fatima Figueroa Alvarez, a 58-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist, will proudly represent the province in the upcoming Mrs. Universe Philippines 2026.

According to Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag, Alvarez paid a courtesy visit on 15 April to present her credentials and the advocacies she will champion during the competition.

PAMPANGA'S PRIDE! Fatima Figueroa Alvarez, official candidate of Pampanga for Mrs. Universe Philippines 2026, is ready to showcase beauty, brains, and purpose for the province!
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She is a successful businesswoman who owns a dialysis center and a travel agency. Aside from her business ventures, she is also actively involved in various charitable works as an ambassadress for MUSA Fabric and a volunteer of the Foundation for Philippine Medical Missions, extending help to women Persons Deprived of Liberty, children with disabilities, and indigenous groups.

“She is an inspiration to many that regardless of age, women can still go the extra mile and achieve great things,” Mayor Caluag said.

PAMPANGA'S PRIDE! Fatima Figueroa Alvarez, official candidate of Pampanga for Mrs. Universe Philippines 2026, is ready to showcase beauty, brains, and purpose for the province!
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In 2025, Sugar Mercado proudly represented the Philippines and won the Mrs. Universe Official 2025 title in San Pedro, Laguna. She also bagged special awards for Best in Talent, Best in National Costume, and Best in Long Gown.

The pageant finals night is scheduled on 28 June 2026 at The Manila Hotel.

Pampanga
Mrs. Universe Philippines
San Fernando Pampanga

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