Manila LGU honors public school teachers

The local government of Manila has feted teachers in celebration of the National Teachers’ Day.

This after Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna led the city of Manila in thanking and honoring teachers.

Lacuna cited the contribution and sacrifices of teachers in shaping the nation’s future by building a strong foundation among the young learners.

As educators, Lacuna said on their shoulders lies the responsibility of developing the country’s future leaders in all aspects of nation-building.

“I call on everyone to salute our teachers not only during National Teachers’ Day but every day. Our teachers do not only contribute to the development, knowledge and skills of their students,” Lacuna said.

“They also contribute to the moral framework of all our youth who carry their learnings up to the time they become adults and later pass this on to the young,” she added.

The also mayor stressed that teachers are highly valuable as they do play a huge role in molding the students, motivating and preparing them for what lies ahead so they can have better future and achieve their ambitions in life.

She thus called not only on students but parents also, to use the occasion as a special opportunity to thank the teachers who also serve as second parents to their children who spend a good part of their day in schools.

Noting that this year’s National Teachers’ Day falls on a Saturday, Lacuna called on students to still make the day special by greeting and thanking their teachers on the resumption of classes on Monday, saying small gestures count.

World Teachers’ Day is celebrated annually on 5 October and this year’s theme is “Valuing teachers’ voices: towards a new social contract for education.”