A light aircraft crashed into a rice field in Barangay San Antonio, Arayat, Pampanga, on 3 October 2026.
According to the Magalang Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), Mayor Malu Lacson ordered the office to respond to the incident, along with the Arayat Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and Arayat MDRRMO.
The light aircraft bore an “OMNI” marking on the side of its fuselage.
The plane’s crew members sustained minor injuries. Authorities are expected to conduct an investigation and assess the crash site.
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