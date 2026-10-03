PUERTO PRINCESA CITY — Authorities have placed firefighting equipment on standby as Puerto Princesa records an average of three grass-fire incidents daily amid increasingly dry conditions linked to El Niño.
City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief Earl Timbancaya said the number of incidents could increase as temperatures rise and vegetation continues to dry.
Timbancaya warned that dried grass, leaves and other combustible materials could become fire hazards during periods of excessive heat, with flames potentially spreading from open areas toward forests and nearby communities.
The CDRRMO has readied its firefighting equipment, including a lorry truck designated for fire response, as the city prepares for possible additional incidents.
Residents were also cautioned against burning dried vegetation and other combustible materials that could trigger fires under prevailing hot and dry conditions.
To strengthen response capability, the city has established forward operating centers at mini city halls, allowing disaster personnel and resources to reach communities farther from the city center more quickly.
The CDRRMO said the facilities would also support communities as Puerto Princesa prepares for the broader effects of prolonged dry conditions on health, agriculture and livelihoods.
Authorities urged residents to remain vigilant and exercise extra caution when handling combustible materials as vegetation continues to dry.
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