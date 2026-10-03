PUERTO PRINCESA CITY — Authorities have placed firefighting equipment on standby as Puerto Princesa records an average of three grass-fire incidents daily amid increasingly dry conditions linked to El Niño.

City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief Earl Timbancaya said the number of incidents could increase as temperatures rise and vegetation continues to dry.

Timbancaya warned that dried grass, leaves and other combustible materials could become fire hazards during periods of excessive heat, with flames potentially spreading from open areas toward forests and nearby communities.