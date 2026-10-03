Six Mindanao racket-tails were returned to their natural habitat after these rescued from a farm in Magpet, Cotabato.

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Soccsksargen, the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of Matalam released the birds back into their natural habitat on 24 September 2026.

Said birds were turned over by a concerned citizen from a farm in Magpet, Cotabato, and were subsequently released by CENRO Matalam as an effort to conserve wildlife and return animals to their natural environment whenever it fits to be released.

The Mindanao racket-tail (𝘗𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘶𝘴 𝘸𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘵𝘪) is a medium-sized parrot endemic to Mindanao and plays an important role in seed dispersal and forest dynamics, particularly in montane habitats.

DENR stated that the species is classified as "vulnerable" under the agency's Administrative Order No. 2019-09, or the Updated National List of Threatened Philippine Fauna and Their Categories. The report noted that deforestation, along with local trapping for the caged bird and per trade, continues to put pressure on the remaining wild population.

The DENR Region 12 urges the public to help protect wildlife by letting wild animals live in their natural habitat a d refrain from keeping them as pets.

On the other hand, the agency also called on the public to immediately report suspected illegal poaching, wildlife trading, or distressed wildlife to authorities, underscoring that public participation is vital in protecting wildlife and sustaining the ecological functions of its forests.