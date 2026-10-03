Subic Bay Freeport — The Philippine Fleet (PF) of the Philippine Navy and the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) are strengthening naval logistics cooperation thru engagements on ship maintenance, logistics support, training, and technical requirements.

The ROKN Logistics Command delegation conducted a visit at the Naval Operating Base here on 30 September 2025, further boosting the cooperation between the counties' naval forces.

The delegation was led by ROKN Logistics Command, Rear Admiral Kim Kyung Cheol, and was accorded arrival honors before paying a courtesy call on Philippine Fleet Commander Commodore Raul A Regis PN.

During the engagement, both sides discussed challenges and best practices in sustaining new naval capabilities, with particular focus on ship maintenance, logistics support, training, and technical requirements. They also exchanged insights on weapons and ship systems, performance-based logistics, potential future exercises, and other areas of mutual interest.

Commodore Regis likewise expressed his appreciation to the ROKN Logistics Command for its continued support and cooperation with the Philippine Navy, particularly in sustaining Korean-made naval platforms and their associated systems.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured the Philippine Fleet’s Lifetime Service Support Center, managed by the Offshore Combat Force. The delegation also toured BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG6), providing an opportunity for both sides to exchange insights on ship maintenance, logistics support, and sustainment requirements.

The engagement also forms part of the ROKN’s preparations for the 2026 International Naval Logistics and MRO Cooperation Forum, which the Republic of Korea will host inNovember.

The visit highlighted the continuing cooperation between the Philippine Navy and the Republic of Korea Navy in surface ship maintenance, logistics, and lifecycle support. It also provided an avenue to further develop long-term cooperation in sustaining Korean-made vessels and supporting the Philippine Fleet’s operational and maintenance requirements.