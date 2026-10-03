LUCENA CITY — Quezon Medical Center has again limited its obstetrics and gynecology services due to the unavailability of OB-GYN physicians, marking another service restriction linked to a shortage of specialists at the provincial government hospital.

In an advisory issued 3 October, the Quezon Provincial Hospital Network–Quezon Medical Center (QPHN-QMC) advised hospitals, rural health units, lying-in clinics and other health facilities to temporarily refer OB-GYN patients to other facilities capable of providing the required care.

Patients facing imminent delivery may still be accommodated, subject to the assessment and capability of the healthcare team on duty, the hospital said.