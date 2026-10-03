CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Pampanga posted a 5.6-percent gross domestic product growth in 2025, ranking third among provinces and highly urbanized cities in Central Luzon, according to Philippine Statistics Authority data released on 1 October.

The province trailed only Nueva Ecija, which recorded 7 percent growth, and Tarlac, at 5.7 percent, while surpassing the region’s 4.5-percent average.

Eight of the nine local economies in Central Luzon recorded growth, with Aurora the only area to post a contraction at 0.2 percent.