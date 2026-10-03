CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Pampanga posted a 5.6-percent gross domestic product growth in 2025, ranking third among provinces and highly urbanized cities in Central Luzon, according to Philippine Statistics Authority data released on 1 October.
The province trailed only Nueva Ecija, which recorded 7 percent growth, and Tarlac, at 5.7 percent, while surpassing the region’s 4.5-percent average.
Eight of the nine local economies in Central Luzon recorded growth, with Aurora the only area to post a contraction at 0.2 percent.
Assistant Secretary Divina Gracia L. del Prado, deputy national statistician, said the latest Provincial Product Accounts results showed broad-based growth across most local economies in the region.
Pampanga officials said the 5.6-percent expansion reflected stronger economic activity and opportunities for businesses, workers and communities across the province.
Gov. Lilia “Nanay” Pineda described the growth as a shared achievement of Kapampangans.
“This 5.6% growth belongs to every Kapampangan. It came from your hard work — from our farmers, workers, business owners, and everyone who helps move Pampanga forward,” Pineda said.
She said the provincial government would continue working with residents to sustain economic growth and expand opportunities across the province’s towns and barangays.
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