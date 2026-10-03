“Maraming salamat po President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., MMDA Chairman Atty. Romando Artes, Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos, at sa ating national government sa suporta para sa Tarlac City,” she added.

The 306.6-meter Aquino Bridge, also known as the Ninoy Aquino Bridge, spans the Tarlac River along Romulo Highway and connects the central Poblacion area with western Tarlac.

A substantial section of the bridge collapsed shortly before midnight on 28 August after continuous heavy rains caused by the enhanced southwest monsoon swelled the Tarlac River.

Strong river currents battered the bridge structures, resulting in the collapse and washing away a portion of the span.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon inspected the damaged bridge on 2 September.

The national government has allocated P300 million to the local government unit for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Aquino Bridge.