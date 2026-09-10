SANTO NIÑO, Cagayan — Two people escaped injury after their two-seat Cessna aircraft made an emergency landing in Barangay Mapitac on Thursday, 10 September.

The local disaster risk reduction and management office said pilot John Lexter Visperas, 27, was forced to land after the aircraft suffered engine failure in midair.

Visperas was accompanied by student pilot Anubhaw Prasad, 20, an Indian national. Both are residents of Barangay Pengue-Ruyu in Tuguegarao City.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene with Santo Niño Mayor Andrew Vincent Pagurayan and Piat Mayor Leonel Guzman to assist the occupants.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the engine failure.