TADIAN, Mountain Province — The administration of Cagubatan National High School in Tadian, Mountain Province, mourned six former students who died following a gas poisoning incident inside a mine tunnel in Itogon, Benguet.

The school expressed condolences to the families of the victims, all of whom were from Barangay Banaao in Tadian.

The deceased alumni were identified as Hill Padon, 25, Batch 2021; Orville Valdez, 22, Batch 2023; Kenjie Mangayen, 19, Batch 2025; Alvin Daniel, 21, Batch 2025; Crisanto Gapacan Jr., 19, Batch 2026; and Bryan Loyd Madrid, 18, Batch 2026.