President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the mass oath-taking of 4,125 newly promoted and newly hired Department of Education (DepEd) personnel in Cagayan Valley on 2 October in Santiago City, Isabela, as the government expanded career opportunities for public school teachers.

The ceremony was held as part of the country’s observance of National Teachers’ Month, with Marcos highlighting the Expanded Career Progression (ECP) System as a means of giving teachers clearer opportunities for professional growth.

As of September 2026, around 82,000 teachers and school heads had been promoted under the ECP System, according to the government.