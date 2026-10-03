President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the mass oath-taking of 4,125 newly promoted and newly hired Department of Education (DepEd) personnel in Cagayan Valley on 2 October in Santiago City, Isabela, as the government expanded career opportunities for public school teachers.
The ceremony was held as part of the country’s observance of National Teachers’ Month, with Marcos highlighting the Expanded Career Progression (ECP) System as a means of giving teachers clearer opportunities for professional growth.
As of September 2026, around 82,000 teachers and school heads had been promoted under the ECP System, according to the government.
Marcos also highlighted measures aimed at reducing teachers’ administrative workload and improving their benefits.
He said the reforms, together with teachers’ efforts, were reflected in improvements in the country’s performance in reading, science and mathematics in the 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment compared with 2022.
The President underscored that teachers play a role not only in delivering lessons but also in guiding and shaping the future of Filipino youth.
The government has also been expanding support for teachers through additional career opportunities, administrative support and other benefits. In September, Marcos ordered the release of an additional P8.68 billion to DepEd to support the continued implementation of the ECP System, with more than 93,000 public school personnel expected to benefit.
DepEd has also continued efforts to address staffing gaps, including the hiring of new Teacher I positions in 2026.
The government’s push to expand teaching positions comes amid continuing concerns over shortages and vacancies in public schools, with education groups calling for sustained funding to address staffing and workload issues.
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