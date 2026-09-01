The body of one of the passengers of an SUV that fell into the Tarlac River following the collapse of Agana Bridge was found in Pangasinan on 1 September 2026.

According to Tarlac City Mayor Susan Yap, the family of James Patrick Taborlupa went to Dagupan City, Pangasinan, to confirm whether the body was his.

Yap said the Tarlac Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) received a call from Pangasinan on the evening of 31 August, reporting that a body had been found in Lingayen, Pangasinan.