The body of one of the passengers of an SUV that fell into the Tarlac River following the collapse of Agana Bridge was found in Pangasinan on 1 September 2026.
According to Tarlac City Mayor Susan Yap, the family of James Patrick Taborlupa went to Dagupan City, Pangasinan, to confirm whether the body was his.
Yap said the Tarlac Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) received a call from Pangasinan on the evening of 31 August, reporting that a body had been found in Lingayen, Pangasinan.
In an earlier statement, Yap said the body was discovered in Barangay Carael, Dagupan City. However, the Dagupan City Police Office (DCPO) Station 5 said fishermen spotted the body about eight kilometers off the coast of Lingayen.
The fishermen reported the discovery to the Philippine Coast Guard, which was patrolling the area, and the body was taken to DCPO Station 5 in Barangay Carael, Dagupan City.
James Patrick was one of five passengers aboard the SUV when Agana Bridge in Tarlac City collapsed beneath them on 29 August 2026.
Authorities are still searching for the remaining three victims as search and retrieval operations continue.