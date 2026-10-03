CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Eight out of nine local economies across Central Luzon grew their gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, with Nueva Ecija registering the highest expansion at 7.0 percent.
Figures released on 1 October by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) placed Tarlac next at 5.7 percent and Pampanga at 5.6 percent, with all three ahead of the region’s overall 4.5-percent growth. Aurora was the sole area to decline, at -0.2 percent.
Completing the region’s performance were Olongapo City at 4.4 percent, Angeles City at 3.7 percent, Zambales at 3.4 percent, Bataan at 3.39 percent, and Bulacan at 2.8 percent.
Beyond growth rates, the data also showed which provinces contributed most to the region’s total expansion. Pampanga accounted for the largest share at 1.4 percentage points, followed by Nueva Ecija at 0.9 and Bulacan at 0.8.
The agency’s sector breakdown showed varying drivers across areas. Services made up the largest share of output in highly urbanized areas, accounting for 70.1 percent in Angeles City and 69.4 percent in Olongapo City. Industry led in Pampanga at 42.8 percent and Tarlac at 28.8 percent, while agriculture, forestry and fishing accounted for the biggest portion in Nueva Ecija at 24.0 percent.
Deputy National Statistician Divina Gracia L. del Prado said the figures reflected a region on the move, noting that growth was not concentrated in one place or one field but took root across provinces and sectors, reaching communities throughout Central Luzon.
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