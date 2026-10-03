CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Eight out of nine local economies across Central Luzon grew their gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, with Nueva Ecija registering the highest expansion at 7.0 percent.

Figures released on 1 October by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) placed Tarlac next at 5.7 percent and Pampanga at 5.6 percent, with all three ahead of the region’s overall 4.5-percent growth. Aurora was the sole area to decline, at -0.2 percent.

Completing the region’s performance were Olongapo City at 4.4 percent, Angeles City at 3.7 percent, Zambales at 3.4 percent, Bataan at 3.39 percent, and Bulacan at 2.8 percent.