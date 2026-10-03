The House prosecution cannot use recent press conference statements made by former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV as a basis for questions to be raised during the next phase of the impeachment trial, a member of the prosecution team said.
“Hindi pwede because iyong statements niya [Trillanes] were not made in the impeachment proceedings,” Jay Tolosa said during the Saturday News Forum.
“But sabi nga ng [Senate Impeachment] Court, hindi naman hinge in any witness itong unexplained wealth article natin,” he added.
Tolosa stressed that the House prosecution panel had a specific purpose in seeking to present Trillanes as a witness. Although the plan did not materialize, the former senator’s allegations were nonetheless heard during his press conference.
“Siya na nga nagsasabi, yung mga sinabi niya abangan doon sa mga witnesses kung sila yung makakapagpresenta ng mga resibo nitong mga alegasyon niya,” the prosecutor said.
He noted that the proceedings this week would provide an opportunity to determine whether official bank records, AMLAC records and various financial transactions involving the Vice President would substantiate Trillanes’ allegations.
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