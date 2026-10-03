The House prosecution cannot use recent press conference statements made by former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV as a basis for questions to be raised during the next phase of the impeachment trial, a member of the prosecution team said.

“Hindi pwede because iyong statements niya [Trillanes] were not made in the impeachment proceedings,” Jay Tolosa said during the Saturday News Forum.

“But sabi nga ng [Senate Impeachment] Court, hindi naman hinge in any witness itong unexplained wealth article natin,” he added.