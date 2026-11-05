Sara defense lines up 24 witnesses for impeach trial



The defense filed two manifestations on Nov. 4, requesting subpoenas for its intended witnesses for the hearings scheduled from Nov. 9 to 13, impeachment court spokesperson Regie Tongol said.



Among those listed is Atty. Suzette Balucanag-Punay, corporate counsel of GenCorp Industries Inc. and Metro City Chow Foods Corp., who is expected to testify on corporate and business matters involving the companies.



She is also expected to present corporate records, including general information sheets, audited financial statements and other documents covering 2022 to 2025.



The defense also intends to call Davao City Assessor Engr. Jaime Adalin and Island Garden City of Samal Assessor Engr. John Kenneth Enumerables to testify on tax declarations and property maps concerning the Matina Crossing and Samal properties presented by House prosecutors during the trial.



Davao City Accountant Vingelin Bajan is likewise expected to present payroll records, vouchers and other documents showing Duterte’s salaries and compensation while she held local government positions in the city.



The defense has also listed officials from eight banks, including BDO Unibank, Bank of the Philippine Islands, EastWest Bank, Land Bank of the Philippines, Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co., Philippine Savings Bank, Security Bank and UnionBank.



Their proposed testimonies would center on letters sent in 2026 by Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, through their legal representatives, to the banks, as well as the institutions’ responses and related certifications.



The defense is seeking to have the bank representatives identify and produce certified true copies of the correspondence and documents transmitted in response to the requests.



Another witness, Matina Crossing barangay chairperson Cindy Colina, is expected to testify on the circumstances surrounding the creation of the Matina Crossing property and identify documents relating to its official name and recognition through official acts, usage or custom.



The defense also listed three individuals identified as Anel Martin Antero, Chadrin S. Parian and Quezon City Prosecutor Vimar M. Barcellano to provide testimony disputing allegations and factual assertions against Duterte under Article II of the impeachment articles.



The witness lineup comes as the trial enters its defense presentation, with only Article II remaining after the Senate impeachment court accepted the prosecution’s withdrawal of three other articles in October.



Article II accuses Duterte of amassing wealth disproportionate to her lawful income, failing to fully disclose assets and liabilities in her statements of assets, liabilities and net worth, and maintaining prohibited business interests while serving as vice president.



The subpoena requests remain subject to the review and approval of the impeachment court’s presiding officer, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero.