The Department of National Defense (DND) on Friday rejected China's criticism of the Philippines' strengthened defense cooperation with Australia, saying Beijing has neither the right nor the moral authority to dictate Manila's security partnerships.

DND spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arsenio Andolong said the Philippines does not need China's permission to establish defense arrangements with other countries, particularly when its sovereignty and national interests are at stake.

"China has neither the right nor the moral basis to dictate to the Philippines how and with whom we cooperate to defend our sovereignty and national interests. We do not need Beijing’s permission regarding our relations with other nations, especially on matters of our defense and security," Andolong said in a statement sent to DAILY TRIBUNE.

The statement came after China criticized the recently signed defense cooperation agreement between the Philippines and Australia, warning that the arrangement could worsen tensions in the South China Sea.

On Thursday, 26 November, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Chen Xi said the agreement would "exacerbate tensions" in the region, where several countries have overlapping territorial and maritime claims.

Chen also accused certain Philippine politicians of spreading false narratives about China and engaging in provocative activities.

Andolong rejected Beijing's allegations, accusing China of employing coercive tactics while blaming other countries for escalating tensions.

"China's deceptive accusations against other countries of escalating tensions have gone too far, while it continues to use coercion, intimidation, and force to assert its illegal claims in the West Philippine Sea and other waters," Andolong said.

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"If China truly desires peace and stability in the region, it must cease its intimidation and respect the maritime rights of other nations in accordance with international law, particularly the UNCLOS," he added, referring to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The latest diplomatic exchange follows the signing of an updated Defense Cooperation Arrangement between Manila and Canberra on 15 November 2026, during Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to the Philippines.

The agreement, signed by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Australian Ambassador Marc Innes-Brown, seeks to strengthen bilateral military cooperation and reduce administrative barriers to joint defense activities.

The arrangement covers enhanced maritime cooperation, information sharing, military training, interoperability and defense infrastructure development.

The Philippines and Australia have expanded their security partnership in recent years, including through joint maritime patrols and military exercises in the South China Sea.

The two countries have also reaffirmed their commitment to international law and the peaceful resolution of maritime disputes.

In a joint statement issued on 16 November, Manila and Canberra agreed to consult each other on contingencies affecting their sovereignty, shared defense interests and regional security.

China claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, including waters within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

However, a 2016 ruling by an international arbitral tribunal in The Hague rejected the legal basis for China's sweeping historic rights claims under UNCLOS.

Beijing has refused to recognize the ruling, maintaining its territorial and maritime claims in the disputed waters.