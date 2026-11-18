PRO MIMAROPA reports 84 surrenderees since January as community-based peace efforts continue across the region.

LOCATION MAP — Taytay, Palawan, where a 68-year-old farmer voluntarily withdrew his support for a communist group under the Philippine National Police's Revitalized-Pulis sa Barangay program, according to PRO MIMAROPA

PALAWAN — A 68-year-old farmer in Taytay, Palawan, has withdrawn his support for a communist group and pledged allegiance to the Philippine government following community engagement efforts by local police, authorities said.

Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA said the farmer formally declared his withdrawal of support during an activity in Barangay Cataban under the Philippine National Police's Revitalized-Pulis sa Barangay (R-PSB) program.

The activity was facilitated by the 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), in coordination with the Palawan Police Provincial Intelligence Unit, Taytay Municipal Police Station and Barangay Chairperson Yolanda Tumampil.

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Police Lt. Michael Crucillo, R-PSB team leader, led the activity under the supervision of Police Lt. Col. Roel Tattao, commander of the 2nd Palawan PMFC.

Police attributed the farmer's decision to sustained intelligence operations and community engagement efforts in the area.

PRO MIMAROPA Director Brig. Gen. Christopher Dela Cruz commended the personnel involved and emphasized the importance of cooperation between police and local communities.

"We remain committed to bringing police services closer to our communities and working hand in hand with our partner agencies to sustain peace and security across MIMAROPA," Dela Cruz said.

He also urged police personnel to strengthen public trust through continued community engagement and police presence.

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According to PRO MIMAROPA, 84 individuals classified as communist group surrenderees have been recorded since January 2026, including 83 under the Non-Periodic Status Report and one under the Periodic Status Report.

The police report did not specify whether all 84 were former armed members or included civilians who had previously supported the group.

Under the R-PSB program, police personnel are deployed to selected barangays for six months to improve access to police services, strengthen community relations and address local peace and security concerns.