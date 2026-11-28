The National Union of People's Lawyers (NUPL) expects renewed threats and intimidation against families of extrajudicial killing (EJK) victims when the International Criminal Court (ICC) begins the crimes against humanity trial of former President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, 30 November.

NUPL president Atty. Ephraim Cortez said the group had yet to receive reports of new threats against the families in the days leading up to the trial but anticipated a possible resurgence based on their experience during the earlier confirmation of charges hearings.

“Pero usually once nag-start yung trial by November 30, we expect ulit ang ganyan mga threat, katulad nung nangyari ng confirmation hearings,” Cortez said in a radio interview on Saturday.

He said most of the threats previously reported were made online, prompting the group to file a complaint with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). However, Cortez said the complaint remained unresolved.

“Unfortunately, until now, wala pang resolution yung NBI,” he said, adding that security measures were being implemented for victims' families in the Philippines and those who traveled to The Hague, Netherlands, to attend the proceedings.

Cortez said the start of the trial was a source of relief for families who had waited years for the case to reach this stage, tracing the process back to the filing of complaints in 2018.

For the families, he said, the proceedings mark the beginning of their pursuit of justice for their relatives.

Some family members have traveled to The Hague, while those remaining in the Philippines are scheduled to hold a watch party at the University of the Philippines beginning at 4 p.m. on Monday.

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The ICC trial will open at 10 a.m. in The Hague, or 5 p.m. Philippine time, before Trial Chamber III. Duterte faces three counts of crimes against humanity involving murder and attempted murder allegedly committed between 1 November 2011, and 16 March 2019, in connection with the campaign against illegal drugs.