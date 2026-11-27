Screen grab from the shared footage of the burning vehicle at Barangay Alno, La Trinidad, Benguet

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — The family of a 22-year-old man who died from burns sustained in a vehicle fire in Barangay Alno, La Trinidad, is demanding justice as photos and videos of the incident circulate on social media.

Mike Loyosen, a resident of Bekkes, Barangay Alno, died on Thursday, 26 November 2026, four days after sustaining burns in a vehicle fire on 22 November.

According to an incident report from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in La Trinidad, emergency responders received a call from a concerned citizen at approximately 1:42 a.m. reporting a vehicle fire in Bekkes.

An emergency medical services (EMS) team was dispatched at 1:43 a.m. and arrived at the scene shortly before 1:59 a.m.

Upon arrival, rescuers took custody of Loyosen, who had been turned over by his co-workers.

Responders reported that the victim was conscious and alert but appeared intoxicated at the time of the rescue.

An initial medical assessment found first-degree burns on his face, arms and legs, as well as second-degree burns on his chest.

Emergency personnel immediately administered pre-hospital treatment, including wet bandages and oxygen through a nasal cannula, before securing him on a spine board for transport.

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Loyosen was transported at approximately 2:20 a.m. and turned over to medical personnel at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center at 2:22 a.m. for further evaluation and treatment.

Despite receiving medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries on 26 November.

The victim's family initially declined media coverage of the incident.

However, following his death, relatives and friends took to social media to share images of the burning vehicle and photographs of Loyosen undergoing hospital treatment.

They also publicly called for accountability and justice, seeking answers about the circumstances that led to his death.

Authorities have yet to disclose the exact cause of the vehicle fire or provide further details about the events surrounding the incident.