Tarlac onion farmers get lifeline against postharvest losses

MBFI and its partners bring together resources and expertise to address community needs and create opportunities for farmers to improve their livelihoods.

Onion farmers in Tarlac will have more room to protect their harvest and wait for better market prices following the turnover of a 10,000-bag cold storage facility in San Manuel.

The Metrobank Foundation Inc. (MBFI), in partnership with the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the local government of San Manuel, officially turned over the facility in Barangay Lanat to help farmers reduce postharvest losses and improve their income.

Designed to extend the shelf life of harvested onions for several months, the facility will allow farmers to store their produce instead of immediately selling them when supply peaks and market prices fall.

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Tarlac ranked sixth among the country's top onion-producing provinces based on average production over the past five years, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Despite its contribution to the local onion industry, farmers continue to face challenges in preserving their harvest and timing their sales amid seasonal fluctuations in supply and demand.

The project, which began in 2022, is also expected to improve farmers' earning potential. A financial analysis estimates that access to cold storage could increase farmers' income by 20.82 percent to 41.63 percent by allowing them to sell their produce when market conditions are more favorable.

Two trucks are also planned to support hauling and delivery services, transporting onions from farms to the facility or directly to target markets.

The project is likewise expected to generate employment during construction and once operations begin.

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For onion farmer Ricardo Paet Jr., the facility offers greater assurance that their produce will remain in good condition while awaiting sale.

“Di po kami mangangamba na mga magsasaka na masisira o mabubulok po yung aming mga produkto,” Paet said.

Meanwhile, Pagbiagan Multipurpose Cooperative President Eulogio “Ka Toti” Cabiles said onion farming has long been part of his family's livelihood and helped support his education.

“Kami po noong bata kami ay talagang mahilig na kami sa pagtatanim ng sibuyas. Ito rin ‘yung pinagkukunan ng aming mga magulang para kami ay makapag-aral,” Cabiles said.

He added that the facility would benefit succeeding generations of onion farmers by easing concerns over preserving their harvest.

The cold storage project forms part of MBFI's efforts to support government development programs in agriculture through partnerships with local communities.