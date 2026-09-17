The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said it is ready to defend its proposed P47.057-billion budget for 2027 before the Senate.

“The proposed budget will support the Department’s efforts to bring employment opportunities closer to jobseekers, prepare workers for changing workplace demands, protect their rights and welfare, expand social protection, improve access to labor justice, and promote industrial peace,” the department said Thursday, 17 September.

The statement came after the DOLE’s proposed budget secured approval without amendments during the House of Representatives’ plenary deliberations on 16 September.