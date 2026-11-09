Around 50 farmers took part in the training on proper soil analysis and soil management conducted by the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office 3 (DA RFO3) in the town of Candaba, Pampanga on 5 November 2026.

The said training was in coordination with the Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM), and aims to broaden the knowledge of farmers in proper maintenance of their farmlands.

During the training, Candaba Municipal Agriculture Office representative Aldrin Nucum gave an opening remark, while Senior Science Research Specialist I (SRS I) Volther Philip Catalan discussed the rationale and importance of the program.

SRS I Nesalyn C. Cataquis emphasized the importance of soil analysis and proper gathering of soil samples, as well as the actual use of the Soil Test Kit (STK).

The training aims to broaden the knowledge of farmers in determining the condition and needs of their farmlands to guide them in using the proper fertilizer and other agricultural inputs.

The Mobile Soil Laboratory of the National Soil Health Program was also featured in the event, which aims for farmers to have access to services such as soil analysis, particularly in areas with rice, corn, and high value crops as the primary crops.

Candaba Municipal Agriculturist Jomar Guevarra provided a message of support for the said activity.