The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday, Nov. 24, said it has stepped up security preparations ahead of the Senate's verdict in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, anticipating possible public gatherings and heightened tensions.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the preparations were in line with the police force's mandate to maintain peace and order, manage public gatherings and protect communities amid possible public reactions to the verdict.

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“We are preparing our personnel not because we expect trouble but because public safety demands foresight and readiness. Our duty is to remain impartial, protect the people's right to peaceful assembly, and ensure that the democratic process is respected without compromising peace and order," Nartatez said.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier directed the police to prepare for possible scenarios arising from the impeachment proceedings while maintaining political neutrality.

Remulla noted that strong public sentiments surrounding the case could heighten tensions between opposing groups.

“We will carry out the Secretary's directive through prudent preparation, measured police presence, and close coordination with our local commanders. Our objective is to maintain public order and reassure the public, not to create an atmosphere of tension or apprehension,” Nartatez said.

Concerned police regional offices and the National Capital Region Police Office were instructed to conduct security assessments and identify areas where public assemblies may take place.

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Police intelligence units were also directed to monitor credible security concerns and potential threats to public safety.

The PNP stressed that monitoring activities must remain lawful and professional and must not be based on political affiliations or personal beliefs.

Nartatez also urged the public to remain calm and respect the democratic process as the country awaits the Senate's decision.