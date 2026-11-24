The Office of the Ombudsman on Tuesday announced that it had formally ordered for the filing of graft charges against former Dumaguete City Water District (DCWD) General Manager Esperato Ablao Dicen over alleged irregular disbursements amounting to P965,116.

The Ombudsman explained that it had found sufficient grounds to charge Dicen with graft, directly stemming from a complaint that was filed by the Commission on Audit (CoA).

Dicen, through the DCWD, had allegedly engaged in multiple transactions in 2028 involving unauthorized payments of legal fees and benefits, excessive Representation and Transportation Allowances (RATA), and other irregular salary disbursements.

A particular transaction that was flagged by CoA involved a P115,000 honoraria that was paid to Atty. Salvador Camanian intended to compensate for his service as a legal counsel of the water district.

“CoA found that the legal works performed by Atty. Camanian is only classified as regular, not special as to entitle him to receive the additional compensation and privileges, such as the disallowed professional fees/legal services and Christmas Bonus,” the resolution stated.

On the said issue, the anti-graft body stressed that Dicen was unable to provide sufficient evidence that would prove that Camanian had performed any special tasks that would justify the payment of such amounts.

Separately, a total of P110,400 in RATA was reportedly paid to the officials of the DCWD, with Dicen personally receiving a monthly payment of P12,000—over the allowable amount of P10,800.

The distribution of the allowances reportedly went against Corporate Budget Circular No. 18 and the General Appropriations Act of 2008.

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Salary payments for officials and Extraordinary and Miscellaneous Expenses amounting to P739,716 were uncovered in the audit.

Totaling the damages, the Ombudsman maintained that Dicen had “caused undue injury to the government” through the series of transactions that the DCWD engaged in.

It was noted that a Notice of Disallowance was issued for the transactions in 2010, with the decision being affirmed in 2020 after a series of appeals.

A Notice of Finality on the transactions would only be issued in October of 2024, after Dicen submitted another motion for reconsideration.

The Ombudsman, meanwhile, said that Dicen failed to submit his counter-affidavit for the charges, despite multiple directives from investigators.

With the lack of a response, the Ombudsman said that it had decided to pursue charges against the former DCWD exec at the proper court.