Investor's proposed solar and battery storage development remains subject to technical evaluation as the island province explores alternatives to diesel-powered electricity.

BOAC, Marinduque — Investment firm iSON Group has proposed a solar power project with battery storage in Marinduque, where electricity generation remains largely dependent on diesel.

The provincial government confirmed that iSON representatives submitted a letter of intent on Nov. 19 before meeting with provincial officials and the Marinduque Electric Cooperative Inc. (MARELCO) on Nov. 20 in Boac.

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The delegation, led by iSON Tower Group Chairman and CEO Vivek Gupta, presented potential investments in renewable energy, agriculture, telecommunications and health care.

Among the proposals was a solar photovoltaic power facility equipped with a battery energy storage system as an alternative to diesel-powered generation.

MARELCO said the proposal would require further technical assessment and regulatory review, with generating and storage capacities subject to adjustments based on the province's electricity demand.

The provincial government previously pushed for a minimum solar generating capacity of 15 megawatts to help meet the electricity needs of Marinduque's six municipalities. However, no final capacity was established for iSON's proposed project.

MARELCO reported that the province's peak electricity demand reached approximately 18 megawatts in 2026 and is projected to increase to 19.328 megawatts in 2027 and about 26 megawatts by 2034.

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The cooperative said National Power Corp. facilities in the province consume approximately 80,000 liters of diesel daily, with generation costs ranging from P18 to P19 per kilowatt-hour.

MARELCO also disclosed a preliminary agreement with another renewable energy developer for a separate 10-megawatt project with battery storage, pending regulatory requirements.

The cooperative plans to conduct a competitive selection process for the province's electricity supply between late 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

Meanwhile, the provincial government clarified that iSON would be responsible for obtaining the necessary government approvals.

"They will secure Govt approval on their own," the LGU said.