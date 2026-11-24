Four Supreme Court justices opposed the dismissal of habeas corpus petitions challenging former President Rodrigo Duterte's arrest and transfer to the International Criminal Court (ICC), arguing that constitutional questions surrounding his surrender remain unresolved.

In a 9-4 decision dated 11 November 2026, the Supreme Court En Banc dismissed the petitions filed by Duterte's children, ruling that the cases had become moot because the former president was already under ICC custody in The Hague, Netherlands.

However, Associate Justices Ramon Paul Hernando, Amy Lazaro-Javier, Henri Jean Paul Inting and Antonio Kho Jr. disagreed with the majority's decision to dismiss the petitions on grounds of mootness.

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Hernando argued that Duterte's surrender violated constitutional protections, including due process, freedom of travel and safeguards against unreasonable searches and seizures.

He also questioned the constitutionality of Section 17 of Republic Act 9851, which allows the surrender of accused individuals to international courts, citing the absence of clearly designated authorities and procedural safeguards.

Lazaro-Javier acknowledged that Philippine courts could no longer compel the ICC to produce Duterte but maintained that the actions of Philippine officials remained subject to judicial review.

Inting similarly argued that the legality of Duterte's arrest and surrender was a judicial question that should not be left unresolved merely because he had been transferred abroad.

Kho said surrendering a Filipino citizen to a foreign tribunal without valid domestic legal authority and prior court approval was unconstitutional.

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He warned that dismissing the petitions as moot could allow similar government actions to escape judicial scrutiny through the swift transfer of detainees.

Meanwhile, Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen agreed with dismissing the petitions but criticized the majority's decision not to address constitutional questions that could arise in future cases.

Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa supported the dismissal, saying habeas corpus was not the proper proceeding for establishing guidelines on international arrest warrants.

Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh also agreed that the petitions were moot, explaining that Duterte's transfer constituted a surrender rather than extradition because the ICC is not a state.

Associate Justice Raul Villanueva maintained that the ICC arrest warrant was valid and that Philippine authorities acted consistently with applicable legal procedures.

The majority decision, penned by Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao, held that habeas corpus is a domestic remedy that cannot be enforced beyond Philippine jurisdiction.

The ruling ended the consolidated petitions without resolving all constitutional challenges raised against Duterte's arrest and transfer.