Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s camp has opposed the International Criminal Court prosecutors’ request to have one-third of their witnesses, or a total of 22, testify against the drug war killings in private sessions.

These witnesses form part of the prosecution's 69 witnesses.

A key concern raised by the defense is that almost 80 percent of them, or 55, will testify anonymously or using pseudonyms, including 32 “insiders” believed to be members of the Philippine National Police.

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As for the 22, the prosecution intends to present their testimony in closed session, making it “effectively in secret,” defense lead counsel Peter Haynes said in a filing dated 23 November.

Haynes stressed that closed-door sessions—though necessary in some instances, especially if a witness faces objectively justifiable risks—must not be sweeping and should be limited to specific portions of testimony.

“The proposed use of fully closed session[s], for so much of the evidence in this case, is not proportionate to the rights on which it infringes. There are less stringent measures, such as the targeted use of private sessions, that would neutralize or mitigate the alleged risks to the same extent, all the while respecting Mr. Duterte’s rights,” Haynes pointed out.

Recall that prosecutors appealed to the ICC Trial Chamber III for identity protection, face and voice distortion, and private sessions for their witnesses so they could testify accurately and candidly without fear of threats and retaliation from the rival camp.

The prosecution insisted these protective measures are even more necessary because some insiders may provide evidence that could implicate Senator Bato dela Rosa, who remains at large and wielded significant influence in the Philippines, where most witnesses reside.

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The ICC named Dela Rosa as Duterte’s co-perpetrator, being the then PNP chief who spearheaded the deadly anti-drug operations that saw thousands killed, mostly from poor communities.

The defense argued that the prosecution’s claims do not justify the extreme protective measures sought. it disputed that general claims about public attention, increased media exposure, or a witness’ position “are insufficient reasons, per se, to warrant protective measures.”

Similarly, Haynes warned that allowing the use of fully closed sessions would “unjustifiably infringe” upon the public nature of the proceedings and Duterte’s right to a public trial set out in Article 67(1) of the Rome Statute.

“Contrary to the prosecution’s assertions, heightened public scrutiny and interest are not grounds to set aside the right to a public trial. A public trial is, by its design, meant to ensure a fair trial, and foster trust and confidence in the genuine process of justice. That is not achieved when in-court evidence is given behind closed doors or by faceless witnesses with distorted voices,” he stressed.

Haynes likewise questioned the need to grant anonymity to witnesses who agreed to cooperate with the prosecution despite being “made aware that ICC trials are held in public.”

He asserted that conditioning their cooperation on anonymity raises questions about their “willingness to testify in the first place” and “should not be a ground for granting protective measures.”

The witnesses are expected to provide evidence linking Duterte and senior government officials to drug war killings, including the purported chain of command, the involvement of police officers and non-police assets in killings, the alleged planting of evidence, and killing quotas.

Their testimony will also touch on Duterte’s alleged role in the killings of alleged criminals in Davao City, during his stint as mayor.