The Supreme Court has dismissed the consolidated petitions seeking to free former President Rodrigo Duterte from International Criminal Court (ICC) detention in The Hague, closing another legal avenue pursued by his family to secure his release.

Filed by his children -- Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, Mayor Sebastian Duterte and Veronica Duterte -- the petitions challenged the Philippine government's actions that led to his arrest and transfer to ICC custody in March 2025.