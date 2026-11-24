Vice President Sara Duterte’s spokesperson Paolo Panelo has submitted his explanation to the Senate impeachment court over his remarks questioning the impartiality of senator-judges, citing a Supreme Court (SC) ruling protecting criticism of public officials.

In his response to the court’s show-cause order, Panelo cited the Supreme Court’s ruling in Luna v. Sotto, which dismissed an indirect contempt petition against Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto III over his criticism of the high court’s decision on Duterte’s impeachment.

“Hindi po sila exempted from criticism,” Panelo said in a radio interview Tuesday, referring to members of the judiciary.

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“Hahayaan ko na yung Senate impeachment court, ’yung mga tao na humusga kung yung mga sinabi ko ba fair commentary and in good faith at naka-base sa doon sa nangyari noong araw na ’yon,” h

The SC, in its 7 October decision, held that criticism of courts does not automatically constitute contempt, emphasizing that political speech enjoys strong constitutional protection. It also said courts must consider the circumstances surrounding the statements in determining whether they could be punished.

He explained that his criticism stemmed from the way some senator-judges questioned witnesses during the proceedings. While he recognized their authority to ask questions and test a witness’ credibility, he said there was a distinction between examining credibility and attacking it.

Panelo also denied singling out either the majority or minority bloc, claiming that members from both sides had displayed what he considered signs of partiality.

“Para sa akin ’yun ang nagpapatunay na fair lang ang comment ko dahil hindi ako nag-single out ng grupo,” he said.

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“Pareho ko pong sinabi na halos lahat ng senator-judges may ganyan pong klase ng pagkiling,” he added.

The impeachment court issued the show-cause order on 20 November after Sen. Erwin Tulfo questioned Panelo’s remarks that some senator-judges appeared to be acting like prosecutors in the trial.

Panelo had criticized the questioning of defense witness Rainer Dela Fuente by Senators Risa Hontiveros, Francis Pangilinan and Tulfo, arguing that their conduct raised questions about their impartiality.

Presiding officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero said Panelo was not directly covered by the impeachment court’s sub judice rule because he was neither a party to the case, a lawyer of record nor a witness. However, Escudero said the court could still exercise authority over him under Rule 71 of the Rules of Court, which governs contempt.